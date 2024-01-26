House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Vice President Sara Duterte. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Friday maintained that he fully supports Vice President Sara Duterte despite an alleged rift between the former UniTeam allies.

"On my part, I have not attacked any ally of this administration... I respect the vice president as my vice president, as my secretary of education. She has my full support. I don't know what I have said or done to attack her," Romualdez said.

"I wish her nothing but all the best. I respect her and sa totoo lang po nami-miss ko siya kasi dati parati kami magkasama," he added.

Rumors on the alleged rift swirled during the budget season when the House of Representatives stripped Duterte's offices of confidential funds.

Several lawmakers also began supporting investigations seen as targeting the Duterte family.

But Romualdez said Duterte should not to listen to "marites," including a "female senator."

"Kung nakikinig siya sa mga marites, or kung kaninong senadora diyan, that's up to her, but maski paano may pinagsamahan din kami dati," he said.

The House Speaker also reminded Duterte of their work together in order to elect the latter as Vice President.

Romualdez served as Duterte's campaign manager during the 2022 election.

"Maski wala daw ako kinalaman sa pagka-vice president niya, I was her campaign manager. And we've worked very hard together and I was very very happy that she was successfully elected with the very very high mandate for VP. I congratulate her," the Speaker said.