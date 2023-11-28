Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez (right) credits President Rodrigo Duterte's "no-nonsense" approach in helping the province recover from supertyphoon Yolanda. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday justified the chamber's hearings into resolutions urging government cooperation with the International Criminal Court investigation's (ICC) probe into the war on drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Magkakaroon tayo ng tamang panahon sa hearings kung saan ilalabas yung mga arguments for and against po," Romualdez said.

Romualdez made the statement after Vice President Sara Duterte and Senators Imee Marcos and Ronald dela Rosa opposed moves to allow ICC to investigate the anti-narcotics drive.

The House panels on justice and human rights are set to conduct a second joint hearing on the resolutions on Wednesday.

Before this, House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro joined House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe in maintaining that the House resolutions were not "anti-Duterte."

"Ang resolution namin ay para makamit na yung long overdue na justice para sa mga biktima at pamilya ng extra judicial killings due to war on drugs ni Duterte," Castro said.

She urged the former President's daughter, Vice President Duterte, to participate in the joint hearings at the House.

"Kasi ito yung proper venue para ibigay niya yung position paper kung gusto niya mag-intervene at gusto niyang mag-cooperate dito sa gagawin naming House resolution deliberations," Castro said.

Marcos recently said the government was studying the option to “return under the fold of the ICC."

In 2022, Marcos said the ICC’s probe into the drug war was a threat to the country’s sovereignty and maintained that the international court had no jurisdiction over the Philippines.