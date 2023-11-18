Home  >  News

House Speaker says no talks on VP Sara impeachment

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 01:12 AM

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Saturday denied that there are talks among House lawmakers to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I’m not aware of anything… nothing filed, no news of that,” Romualdez told reporters in an interview in San Francisco, California.

Romualdez said he does not know where the rumors that members of the House of Representatives are planning to oust the Vice President are coming from.

“I don’t know, I don’t know your sources but there’s nothing in the offing, nothing in general,” he said.

