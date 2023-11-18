House Speaker says no talks on VP Sara impeachment

Watch more News on iWantTFC

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Saturday denied that there are talks among House lawmakers to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I’m not aware of anything… nothing filed, no news of that,” Romualdez told reporters in an interview in San Francisco, California.

Romualdez said he does not know where the rumors that members of the House of Representatives are planning to oust the Vice President are coming from.

“I don’t know, I don’t know your sources but there’s nothing in the offing, nothing in general,” he said.