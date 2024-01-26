Burnham park, Baguio City, September 23, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The northeast monsoon or amihan continues to bring cool weather over Luzon.

Friday morning temperature in Baguio City dipped to 12.2°C, its lowest so far this amihan season.

PAGASA stations in Laoag City and Tanay, Rizal also logged their coldest temperatures yet this season at 17.2°C and 17.9°C, respectively.

Other localities that registered temperatures below 20.0°C include La Trinidad, Benguet at 14.1°C; Basco, Batanes at 15.0°C; Malaybalay City in Bukidnon, 17.0°C; Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, 18.6°C; and Abucay, Bataan at 19.0°C. Metro Manila also chilled to 21.6°C.

The lowest temperature this season was recorded in La Trinidad, Benguet on January 18 at 10.8°C.

The all-time national record is 6.3°C observed in Baguio City on January 18, 1961.

The amihan will grip the whole country this weekend, with temperatures expected to drop further.

Apart from nippy weather, amihan also brings light rains over the eastern section of Luzon.

The northeast monsoon season in the Philippines usually begins in late October or early November and ends mid-March.