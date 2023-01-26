Marcos Jr.: Coast Guard plays critical role in defending PH

Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard plays a critical role in defending the country's territory and maintaining peace, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Thursday, noting that their mission has become "intense."

During his speech at oath-taking of Coast Guard personnel in Malacañang, Marcos Jr. said their role has become bigger from the usual search and rescue, as well as boundary patrols.

“The reason for this is very simple. We do that so that we will not raise the tensions by putting in units and assets of the Philippine military into the area. At because sinasabi natin these are not military vessels, they are Coast Guard,” said the President.

“But as many of the incidents have started to show over the past few years, that mission has become more, shall we say, intense. Now you are expected to defend not only the coastline, but to defend our nationals," he added.

Marcos Jr. also reiterated his promise to modernize their equipment and facilities for this heightened mission to serve Filipinos.

“This is something that is critical to the safety of the citizens of the Philippines. It is critical in the defense of the Republic. It is critical to the defense of our territory,” Marcos said.

In May last year, the PCG deployed 5 ships and air assets to install “sovereign markers” or buoys on 4 areas in the Kalayaan Island Group, said Coast Guard commandant Admiral Artemio Abu.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua was also deployed to support the re-supply mission for Philippines troops on Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Coast Guard's Task Force Pag-Asa has also ramped up patrols in the West Philippine Sea amid China's continuing aggression in the area.

Beijing does not recognize the 2016 ruling of an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, which junked its claims to almost the entire South China Sea.