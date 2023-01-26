Screengrab from Philippine Coast Guard video

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said it would "take the appropriate diplomatic action" after verifying reports that the Chinese Coast Guard allegedly forced Filipino fishermen to leave Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea this month.

The agency is waiting for official reports from the military and law enforcement agencies on the incident, which will serve as basis for the diplomatic action, DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said.

“The DFA will act, will take the appropriate diplomatic action based on the verification and the assessment of the incident. As I mentioned, there is an interagency process. There is a… process, cross-checking and when it’s warranted, a protest is issued,” Daza said in a press conference.

“We are committed to remaining vigilant in monitoring our waters and South China Sea issue. We are also committed to actually ensure that following verification and assessment of an incident, we will take the appropriate diplomatic action,” she said.

The maritime incident, a video of which was shared online by the Philippine Coast Guard, happened on Jan. 9, days after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. visited China.

During the visit, Manila and Beijing had "an agreement that China will not stop our fishermen from fishing," Marcos recently said.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.

Manila this year has so far filed 4 note verbales or protests against Beijing, according to the DFA.

Daza said 195 note verbales were filed in 2022, while 262 were filed from 2016 to 2021.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse