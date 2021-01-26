Duterte appoints Court of Appeals' Jhosep Lopez as Supreme Court associate justice

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals' Jhosep Lopez as an associate justice of the Supreme Court.
Lopez was an associate justice of the Court of Appeals. He will take the place of the High Court's justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla.
Lopez is a graduate of the University of the Philippines-College of Law graduate, and a member of the Sigma Rho fraternity.
A former Manila City prosecutor, he joined the Court of Appeals in 2012, according to the fraternity's website.
Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News
