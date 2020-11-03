SC accepts early retirement of magistrate Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla over health issues

Supreme Court Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla. Supreme Court official website

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Supreme Court has accepted the early retirement of one of its newly-appointed justices, its public information office said Tuesday.

Associate Justice Priscilla Baltazar-Padilla is retiring due to “physical disability," according to the high court's press briefer. No additional information was provided.

At age 62, Baltazar-Padilla was appointed to the high court only in July, the 188th associate justice of the Supreme Court, and was not expected to retire until 2028.

She graduated magna cum laude from the Lyceum College of Law and placed 5th in the 1984 Bar Exams.

She first joined the judiciary in 1996 as presiding judge of the Metropolitan Trial Court of Manila Branch 29 and became presiding judge of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 38 in 2000. She was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2006.

Baltazar-Padilla was among SC applicants who told the Judicial and Bar Council in May that they see little chances for ABS-CBN’s petition against the NTC’s shutdown order.