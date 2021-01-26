DepEd refutes claims of ‘massive dropouts’ in schools over challenges in distance learning

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Education denied Tuesday that a significant number of students have dropped out of schools due to challenges in distance learning.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said she asked DepEd’s regional offices to look into such claims, but none of them reported that a large number of students have withdrawn from schools.

“Wala pa kami basehan na maka-conclude na mayroong massive dropouts,” Briones said at the Laging Handa public briefing.

(We have no basis to conclude that there is massive dropouts.)

Briones noted that the DepEd had an “academic ease” policy to help alleviate the stress felt by students and teachers with the implementation of distance learning.

Under the policy, schools can “reconsider” the time allotted for students to complete or submit their activities. Some items in learning modules or activity sheets can also be declared optional.

Last month, several teachers’ groups said fewer pupils are participating in distance learning.

Around 25 million students registered in basic education this year, down by 2 million from the total number of enrollees in the previous school year, according to DepEd data.

In-person classes have been prohibited in schools across the country since last year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

