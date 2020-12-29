Alleged dwindling number of students in online learning should not be alarming: DepEd

38-year-old teacher Lanie Clemente at the Rafael Palma Elelmentary School on October 2, 2020. Three days before the opening of school year 2020-2021, teacher Lanie and her co-teachers are busy figuring out the new distance learning scheme. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Online learning not being sustained by students is not a cause for alarm as there are other modalities they can turn to, the Department of Education said Tuesday after a teacher's group alleged there are fewer pupils participating in distance schooling.

DepEd is validating information that the number of students participating in both modular and online learning is declining, said Usec. Diosdado San Antonio. The agency will receive reports on learning continuity and challenges by January, he said.

"The issue of online learning not being sustained should not alarm all of us... For me, it should not be a big concern because we are able to immediately revert to another distance learning modality just to be sure that every learner is still given access to the learning resources," San Antonio told ANC's Headstart.

He said if the students' problem is internet connectivity, they opt for "digital delivery modality using modules," where they don't have to attend synchronous classes.

Teachers' Dignity Coalition National Chairman Benjo Basas on Monday said their group noted that only about half of a 40-person class attend online classes, and not all those who opted to answer self-learning modules are turning in their work.

San Antonio, though stressing that the DepEd is still validating these claims, cited conversation he had with teachers and students who supposedly said they are better able to manage their time during distance learning.

"I don’t have the data now as to the general trend. We may be talking to different kinds of human beings who have mixed reactions to the things that we do, and we realize that. We have to make sure that everything we do should benefit the general majority of learners we have," he said.

On the issue of learners' fatigue, San Antonio said this wouldn't exist "if the motivation is there."

"The kind of learning the children would have will depend largely on how effectively the teachers and the parents will be able to engage the children, motivate the children in the different lessons being offered to them through the self-learning modules," he said.

This year, schools implemented distance learning, where students learn through printed and digital modules, online classes, television and radio, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

