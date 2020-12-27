Number of students participating in distance learning declining: teachers' group

Students take part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of students who participate in distance learning has declined, a teachers' group said Monday.

This is a consequence of government not conducting a "dry run" of the learning method, said Benjo Basas, national chairperson of Teachers' Dignity Coalition.

"Nakikita po namin na bumababa ang bilang ng mga bata dun sa participation both in modular and online mode. Kung dati, out of 40 na estudyante, may umaattend pa na hanggang 30 ang maximum, ngayon bumaba na po talaga, di na po yan nangangalahati," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We can see the number of students participating in both modular and online mode is declining. Before, some 30 students out of 40 attend their classes, now it has really gone down, not even half attend.)

"Yung sumasagot sa modules lumiliit na rin...At least nagpapasa pa pero yung iba di na talaga nagpapasa. Kung nagpapasa man ay napaka-limited na nung sagot dun sa modules."

(The number of those who answer their modules is also shrinking. At least some still submit their modules, others do not at all. Those who submit have limited answers.)

The group, meantime, welcomed government's decision to cancel limited in-person classes, which were supposed to be pilot-tested in January.

"Ito ay dry run lamang supposedly pero nalalagay pa rin sa panganib ang ating teachers at mag-aaral," Basas said.

(This is only a dry run supposedly but it still endangers our teachers and students.)