Photo courtesy of BFP NCR Las Piñas City.

MANILA -- A fire broke out in a residential area near City Walk Admiral in Barangay Talon Tres, Las Pinas City on Wednesday afternoon.



The fire was raised to the first alarm at 4:21 pm and quickly escalated to second alarm at 4:29.

The fire was brought under control at 5 pm and was declared fire out at 5:08 pm by BFRV Fire Sub-Station Chief, Administrative Section Con Station Commander Hansuyin Fire Sub-Station and caretaker, FSINSP Mae Joy T. Enerlan.

According to the Bureau of Fire (BFP-NCR) Las Piñas, six residential structures were involved and a total of 11 families were affected.

One civilian was injured, sustaining an abrasion on his right leg. There were no fatalities reported from the fire.



Arson investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.



