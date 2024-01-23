Home > News Vehicle carrying oil bursts into flames in Cebu City ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2024 07:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A vehicle traversing the South Coastal Road in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City suddenly burst into flames on Monday night (January 22, 2024). The vehicle was carrying oil that could have possibly caused the fire, according to SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fire Protection Cebu City. The driver sustained first-degree burn on his hand. The fire was immediately put out by the responding fire trucks, with the damage estimated at P80,000. Authorities are reminding motorists to drive carefully, especially when carrying flammable liquids. —Report from Annie Perez Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, regional news Read More: sunog fire Cebu City BFP traffic