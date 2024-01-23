Watch more on iWantTFC

A vehicle traversing the South Coastal Road in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City suddenly burst into flames on Monday night (January 22, 2024).

The vehicle was carrying oil that could have possibly caused the fire, according to SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fire Protection Cebu City.

The driver sustained first-degree burn on his hand.

The fire was immediately put out by the responding fire trucks, with the damage estimated at P80,000.

Authorities are reminding motorists to drive carefully, especially when carrying flammable liquids. —Report from Annie Perez