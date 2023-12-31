Fire engulfs residential property in Malate; 1 injured

MANILA — A harrowing scene unfolded on Sunday afternoon as fire engulfed a residential property on Charcoal Street in San Andres Malate, Manila.

The Bureau of Fire (BFP) received a report at 3:59 in the afternoon and prompted a quick dispatch of authorities to the scene. Within minutes, the fire quickly escalated to the first alarm at 4:05.

BFP reported the fire was under control at 4:23 PM and declared the fire out at 4:42 PM.

The incident resulted in a 57-year-old male sustaining a minor burn on his right arm.

Three structures were involved where one was totally gutted and 2 others were partially damaged. The fire affected 13 families or more or less 42 individuals within the community.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

