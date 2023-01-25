MANILA (UPDATE) — A former policeman has been arrested in Bulacan over the killing of public relations man Bubby Dacer and his driver Emmanuel Corbito in 2000, police said Wednesday.

According to the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO), law enforcers from different units arrested William Reed III, 57, in an operation in Brgy. Poblacion in Pulilan town last Sunday.

Reed, a former Senior Police Officer I, was served with a warrant of arrest that was issued in 2001 by then-Presiding Judge Rodolfo Ponferrada of RTC Branch 41 in Manila.

He is charged with double murder without bail.

"Further, above-mentioned accused is included in the list of Most Wanted Persons (National Level) as stated in DILG Memorandum Circular No 2003-106 dated January 10, 2023 with Php 250,000.00 reward. He is temporarily detained at RSOG detention facility prior to the return of his Warrant of Arrest to the court of origin," the NCRPO said in a statement.

Two eyewitnesses had said Dacer was reportedly abducted and killed on Nov. 24, 2000. They told reporters that he and Corbito were strangled by policemen using electric cords before their corpses were set on fire.

Both eyewitnesses were then arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation over their alleged involvement. One of them admitted to helping build a pyre of wood and tires to set the victims on fire.

The case has dragged some of the country's prominent politicians, including former President Joseph Estrada and former Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

Another former police officer, Senior Superintendent Cezar Mancao II, surrendered in 2017 over the murder case.

Among those charged with the killings, Mancao had escaped from the NBI's custody in May 2013 by changing the padlock of his detention cell.

He had linked Estrada and Lacson to the killings but later apologized to them, saying that he had no personal knowledge of the supposed involvement of the two.

