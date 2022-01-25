MANILA - Presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday he is willing to show his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) if he is elected as the country's next president.

"Ako? Oo. (Me? Yes)," Marcos Jr. said when he was asked about SALNs during a presidential interview with radio station DZRH.

Marcos said he would ensure that his SALN would be open to the public, as well as the SALNs of his appointive officials in government.

But he added that this should be voluntary for other government officials that are not under the executive branch.

“Kapag nahalal ka, I think it should be voluntary. Iyong tao, kung gusto nila ipakita, ipakita nila. Kung ayaw nila ipakita, they will have to suffer the consequences for that, the political consequences for that,” Marcos explained.

(If you're elected, I think it should be voluntary. If the person, if they want to show it, then they should show it. If they don't, they will have to suffer the consequences for that, the political consequences for that.)

“Kung appointive position na nasa gobyerno, ikaw ang naglagay eh kapag hinahanap sa kanila, bakit ninyo itinatago? Delikado iyan. Pero iyong other elected officials, hindi mo pwede pagsabihan mga senador na sa ‘ayaw mo o sa gusto mo ipakita mo SALN mo,’ hindi mo pwede sabihin sa Supreme Court Justice na ipakita mo SALN mo, hindi po pwede utusan iyon ng ganoon. I can only speak for myself and if elected, then those I have brought into the government,” he added.

(If you're an appointive position in government, and you place them but their SALNs are being inquired, why would you hide it? That's dangerous. But as for elected officials, you can't tell senators you have to show your SALNs whether you like it or not. You can't tell a Supreme Court Justice to show their SALN, you can't boss them around like that. I can only speak for myself and, if elected, then those I have brought into the government.)

Marcos Jr. earlier said in a previous media forum that he did not want to publicize his SALN because it would supposedly be used in political attacks. He added that only officials could look at SALNs if they were going to be used in a legal case.

President Rodrigo Duterte has also refused to publicize his own SALNs, while the Office of the Ombudsman has put out an order limiting the public's access to SALNs belonging to government officials.

- With a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News.