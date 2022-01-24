MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte said there have been some Muslim Filipinos in Mindanao who refuse to get vaccinated.

"I think the Muslim community dito sa Pilipinas, mukhang ang karamihan is of the belief that it is not allowed by their, I don't know, religion or I may be mistaken. It may be that or something else sa culture nila," Duterte said during a recorded public briefing aired late Monday, but did not elaborate.

(I think the Muslim community here in the Philippines, I think a majority of them is of the belief that it is not allowed by their, I don't know, religion. Or I may be mistaken. It may be that or something else in their culture.)

Duterte said he has already talked to the governor of Sulu to ask him to convince the Tausugs to get vaccinated.

"In Mindanao, just an information to everybody, the Muslim community are resisting the bakuna. I have yet to . . . Even the Tausug. Mabuti na lang nakausap ko si, 'yung governor, pati 'yung . . . Buti na lang nakausap ko si Governor Sakur. Hindi lahat, but the report is that some of the Tausugs are not resisting anymore," he said.

(In Mindanao, just an information to everybody, the Muslim community is resisting vaccination. Even the Tausug. It's a good thing I was able to talk to the governor. I talked to Governor Sakur, but the report is that some of the Tausugs are not resisting anymore.)

Duterte said he was aware that some of those who want to go back to their provinces cannot do so because of the "no vaccine, no ride" policy.

"'Yun ang nakita ko doon na papauwi sa different places, but I am not confident about their taking of . . . allowing of the vaccine into their bodies because I think it is something more of a religious belief," he said.

(That's what I saw. They are going home to different places, but I am not confident about their taking of . . . allowing of the vaccine into their bodies because I think it is something more of a religious belief.)

"Pero 'yan ang tingin ko. Mindanao, ayaw talaga. Marami doong ano, simply they do not want it. Period," Duterte added.

(But that's how I see it. In Mindanao, they really don't like it. There are people there, simply they do not want it. Period.)

The government's "no jab, no ride" policy was implemented last January 17, days after Duterte threatened to arrest people not vaccinated against COVID-19 who refused to stay at home.

The labor department later clarified that workers were exempted.

The country has recorded more than 3.4 million cases and some 53,000 deaths overall.

It has so far fully inoculated about 57.2 million of its 109-million population.

