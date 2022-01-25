MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Tuesday finally released the final list of national and local candidates, and party-list groups that have made it in the official Halalan 2022 ballots for the May 9 polls.

LOOK: Comelec finally releases copy of the #Halalan2022 ballot face, which contains final list of official candidates, party-list groups and their assigned numbers.



Absent in the list are 2 national bets w/ SC TROs vs nuisance order. pic.twitter.com/7YQ6Ang5Vq — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) January 25, 2022

The Comelec uploaded on its website Tuesday the “final ballot faces” or templates of the official Halalan 2022 ballots to be printed for several sets of voters.

The content of the ballots vary per location. Ballots for localities would contain the names of their local candidates, while those for overseas voters would only have national candidates and party-list groups.

Absent in the ballots are 2 national candidates who were earlier declared by Comelec as “nuisance” but recently obtained temporary restraining orders from the Supreme Court.

Comelec has yet to confirm the date when the ballot face was finalized, which would determine if they complied with the SC TROs.

The Comelec said they aim to finalize the printing of Halalan 2022 ballots on the 3rd week of April.