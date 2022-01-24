MANILA - A Comelec official on Monday expressed optimism that the poll body will meet its target for printing of ballots now that the printing for this year’s elections started earlier than in 2019.

“We are happy that we started in the second half of January, much earlier than in 2019 when the printing started sometime in February," said Atty. Helen Aguila-Flores, vice chairperson of the Comelec Printing Committee

"We are hoping that with this early start or timely start, we could have a buffer period for possible contingencies but our target is to finish the printing of all official ballots on April 21, 2022,” she added.

The National Printing Office is currently printing the Automated Election System (AES) ballots for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which started 11:27 am on Sunday, January 23, according to Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez.

In these photos taken yesterday but released today, Comelec spox James Jimenez is seen inspecting the printing of the ballots at the National Printing Office with Atty. Helen Aguila-Flores, vice chair of Comelec’s Printing Committee.

📸Comelec pic.twitter.com/pVsWDKqtYR — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) January 24, 2022

Jimenez personally inspected the printing of the ballots on Sunday with Aguila-Flores.

The printing of official ballots was originally scheduled on January 19 but was moved to January 20 due to various technical factors.

Jimenez earlier assured the public the delay will not affect Comelec’s preparations for the elections.

In the livestream from NPO, Aguila-Flores said today is actually the fourth day of printing of official ballots.

Comelec printed Local Absentee Voting ballots on January 20 and overseas manual ballots on January 21. Both are manual, not AES ballots.