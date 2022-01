10 presidential bets included in 2022 election ballot: Comelec

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Ten presidential candidates remain on the national ballot for the upcoming elections in May, the Commission on Elections said Tuesday.

The candidates include Vice President Leni Robredo and former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, labor leader Leody de Guzman, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, and former Security Adviser Norberto Gonzalez.

Also included are Faisal Mangondato and Jose Montemayor Jr.

"The people who are left on the ballot cannot be considered nuisance candidates number one 1 because they're able to show they have legitimate intention to run for office," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez told ANC's Headstart.

"Legitimate intent yo run should not be equated with popularity, should not be equated with premature campaign which is what everyone else is doing."

The vice presidential candidates include Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Buhay party list Rep. Lito Atienza and Dr. Willie Ong.

Also included are Walden Bello, Rizalito David, Manny Lopez and Carlos Serapio.