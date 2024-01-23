MANILA - Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday denied that she's involved in any activities of the "Davao Death Squad" or the alleged vigilante group behind summary executions of persons suspected of crimes and drug deals.

This follows the allegation of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV in a TV interview that the Vice President is among the alleged respondents in the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for her supposed approval of "tokhang operations” of the Davao Death Squad during her stint as Davao City mayor.

“Sa mga taon na nagsilbi ako bilang Vice Mayor at Mayor ng Davao City, ni minsan ay hindi napag-usapan o naiugnay ang aking pangalan sa umano’y Davao Death Squad. Subalit, matapos akong manalo bilang Vice President, bigla na lang nagkaroon ng testigo laban sa akin at ngayon ay kasama na ako sa mga akusado sa International Criminal Court,” Duterte said in her statement.

“Hindi ko kailangan ng death squad para sa mga bagay na kaya kong gawin,” she added.

Nonetheless, Duterte said she is ready to face any accusations against her, but only in Philippine courts.

“Hindi po ako lalahok o magiging parte ng isang prosesong hindi lamang magsasadlak sa kahihiyan sa bansa kundi dudurog din sa dignidad ng ating mga huwes, korte, at buong justice system ng Pilipinas,” she said.

“Huwag nating ipahiya ang bansa sa buong mundo sa pamamagitan ng pagpapahintulot sa mga dayuhan na manghimasok at makialam sa Pilipinas. Ang kahiligan na magpailalim sa mga dayuhan ay sampal sa mga bayaning Pilipino na nagbuwis ng kanilang buhay at lumaban para lang sa ating kalayaan. Unahin muna natin ang Pilipinas,” she added.