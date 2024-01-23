VP Sara Duterte to run in next election

Vice President Sara Duterte joins officials of the Quezon City Police District during a flag-raising ceremony to mark National Women’s Month at Camp Karingal, Quezon City on March 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Vice President Sara Duterte announced Monday that she will run for public office in the next election.

Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, made the announcement during her visit to a flag-raising ceremony in Barangay Bago Gallera, Davao City.

The Vice President said her brothers, Davao City Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, have already indicated they might not run for office again.

"Kadungog ko nga ang akoang igsoon, si Mayor Baste, ug ang akong maguwang, si Congressman Pulong, nagsulti sila nga di sila mudagan. Basin di sila mudagan sa sunod nga eleksyon, so mao nang naa ko dinhi sa inyoha kay mangampanya ko sa inyoha kay mudagan ko sa sunod nga eleksyon," she said in her speech.



(I heard that my brother, Mayor Sebastian Duterte, and my elder brother, Congressman Paolo Duterte, said that they will not run for office. Maybe they won't run in the next election, that's why I am here to ask for your support because I will run in the next election.)

However, she has not yet disclosed the position she will run for in the next election.

Duterte's term as Vice President will end in 2028.

On January 6, the Duterte patriarch, former president Rodrigo Duterte, mentioned that his daughter, the current vice president, will lead their family in politics.



"Ewan ko si Pulong, di ko mabasa. Pero si Inday probably has a… baka gusto pa niya manuntok. Hayaan mo muna siya doon sa Maynila. Pero ako I’m tired of politics. Count me out," he said in a press conference in Davao City.



(I don't know about Pulong, I can't read him. But Inday probably has a... maybe, she still wants to punch. Let's leave her there in Manila. But for me, I'm tired of politics. Count me out.)

When asked who his choice would be if the Dutertes do not run in local politics, the former president responded, "Kanang pinakatarong nga tawo. You cannot look for the most perfect, honest, pero as near as pinakatarong sa mga naa sa pulitiko. Kinsay pinakatarong nabilin? Ug wala, it’s about time nga naay mosulod nga 2nd generation. Matanda na kami."



(The most upright person. You cannot look for the most perfect, honest, but as near as the most upright among the politicians. Who is the most upright left in politics? If there's none, it's about time that the second generation enters. We are already old.)