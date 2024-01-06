Duterte veers clear of 'destabilization plot' vs Marcos Jr.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) speaks to his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (right) after the departure honors for Duterte at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on June 30, 2022. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo/file

Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday denied he is behind alleged secret meetings to destabilize the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte, a press conference with Davao-based media, described the allegation as "crazy".

"Sino namang g****** pulis o military ang makipag-meeting sa akin to destab," he said. "Bakit ko hindi ginawan yan when I was at the height of my... naging presidente na ako. For what purpose? To place somebody else in place of Marcos? I'm comfortable with Marcos. Why should I replace him? And who am I to replace him at this time of my life?"

"It's either they are bulls******** around or plain insecurity," he added.

Military and police officials earlier dismissed an alleged destabilization plot against Marcos Jr.

They belied a viral video which claims top police and military officials want the president to step down.

'Tired, retired'

Duterte, meanwhile, said he has no plans of running again for a government position in the coming midterm elections.

"I am telling you the truth, wala na ako," he said. "Maski ginusto ko man, pero hindi na kaya ng katawan ko. Why do I have to make some pretensions here."

Saying he is "tired" and "retired", Duterte said he doesn't want to dip his toes into politics again.

"Wala. Ayoko na. Ayoko na ng pulitika. Hindi naman ako nasusuka. i find it disgusting for me to still meddle in politics," he said. "I'm tired of politics. Count me out." - report from Hernel Tocmo