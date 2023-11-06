Home  >  News

Defense officials say no destabilization plot vs Marcos admin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 12:14 AM

Philippine defense officials insisted retired uniformed officers have no plans to destabilize the Marcos Jr. administration.

Former lawmakers said the ex-officers were only advocating for fair and honest elections. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023 
