Then-presumptive President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos addresses the members of the media during a briefing at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 23, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines "will not lift a finger to help any investigation" of the International Criminal Court (ICC), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday, following speculation that ICC probers had already finished their investigation in the country over the war on drugs.

“Let me say this for the 100th time. I do not recognize the jurisdiction of ICC in the Philippines. I consider this as a threat to our sovereignty,” Marcos Jr. told reporters in a chance interview in Quezon City.

“Therefore, the Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts,” he said.

Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, national police chief during the Duterte administration, on Monday had urged Marcos to "be man enough" and say whether ICC investigators were already in the Philippines.

Marcos Jr. said Tuesday that while ICC officials “can come and visit the Philippines,” authorities would ensure that “they do not come into contact with any agency of government.”

“If they are contacting agencies of government, na sasabihin ng whatever, pulis, local government, ‘Wag nyong sasagutin.’ Iyon ang sagot natin,” he said.

“We do not recognize your jurisdiction, therefore, we will not assist in any way, shape, or form, in any investigation that the ICC is doing in the Philippines,” he said.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said last week that the government would not stop ICC personnel from taking statements or gathering evidence as long as they do not break the law.

"But we have to clarify many issues, especially about procedure," he also said.

Dela Rosa said Monday that the President should be frank about whether the ICC's investigators had already been let into the country.

“Sabihan na lang kami, hindi yung patago. Ang mangyari dyan, para tayong sinaksak sa likod niyan pagka ganun, di ba? I-totoo nyo kami kung pumayag kayo. Hindi na yung patago na magugulat na lang tayo di ba? Please be man enough to tell us,” he said.

Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police, was the implementer of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, which is the subject of ICC investigations due to possible crimes against humanity.