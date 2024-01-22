MANILA - Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to tell the truth whether investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC) were really here in the country to investigate the war on drugs.



“Kung totoo...to the extent na laban-bawi pala sila (Marcos Jr. administration). 'Yun ang magiging pagtingin ko...ang pakiusap ko lang sa gobyerno na ito, usapang lalaki, kung gusto nyong imbestigahan kami, gusto nyo kaming makulong, sabihan nyo kami ng harapan. Huwag yung iba yung sinasabi, iba yung nangyayari,” said Dela Rosa, who was the PNP chief during the Duterte administration.



“What I am asking from this government is to be man enough, to please tell us. What is the score. Sabihin lang, wala namang problema dyan. Wala lang patalikod na transaksyon. Pag sinabihan mo ako na hindi sila pwedeng pumasok at nagbago na yung ihip ng hangin, pumayag na tayong pumasok. Please tell us, you are our President,” Dela Rosa added.



“Sabihan na lang kami, hindi yung patago. Ang mangyari dyan, para tayong sinaksak sa likod niyan pagka ganun, di ba? I-totoo nyo kami kung pumayag kayo. Hindi na yung patago na magugulat na lang tayo di ba? Please be man enough to tell us,” he said.



Aside from rumors that ICC investigators were in the Philippines, his sources in various government agencies failed to confirm if the information was true, Dela Rosa said.



He is still awaiting official statement from the government, Dela Rosa said.



Dela Rosa claimed that some journalists even told him that the ICC investigators stayed in Boracay, but he still wants to hear it straight from the President’s camp.



But he assured the public that he would remain an to be an ally and supporter of the Marcos Jr. administration.



“I joined the government to help build this nation. I joined government to make something good for this country. At yun din naman ang objective ng Malacañang. Eh bakit naman hindi tayo magiging kaalyado para sa kabutihan ng taumbayan,” he said.



Dela Rosa said that he would be disappointed if former senator Antonio Trillanes IV's claims were true that ICC investigators conducted their “drug war” investigation in the Philippines last month.

“Thank you for that information. Maraming salamat at ini-leak mo ang iyong information sa amin.. ibig sabihin nagbago na. Nagbago na yung panahon. Okay lang, wala tayong magawa dyan. It’s not our call. It’s their (administration) call,” Dela Rosa told journalists.



“Pag sinabi ng gobyerno na cooperate kami sa investigation, bakit hindi kami susunod? Pero kung sabihin ng gobyerno na wala yan, wala yan. Hindi magi-imbestiga yan tapos hindi papayagan.. tapos may underground na pagpayag, pano kami makapaghanda ng sarili namin kung ganun?” he asked.