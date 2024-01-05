Trillanes believes ICC investigators already finished PH probe

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV believes International Criminal Court probers have already finished their investigation on alleged crimes against humanity in the war on drugs campaign of the Duterte administration.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Trillanes said ICC investigators could have entered the country quietly without giving notice to government authorities. He said such missions are "highly confidential" and that ICC probers are not barred from entering the country.

"Ang tantiya ko, ang aking educated guess, ay tapos na sila sa kanilang investigation....sa crimes against humanity. Ang aking educated guess ay natapos na ang kanilang investigation sa mga pangunahing akusado. Nagawa na nila yung kanilang dapat gawin sa bansa," he said.

He added he also believes the ICC already has the information they need from self-confessed hitman Arturo Lascañas, a former police officer who blew the whistle on extrajudicial killings allegedly ordered by Duterte.

"As far as Lascañas and the other witnesses are concerned, sa aking educated guess lahat sila ay tapos na yun," Trillanes said.

Lascañas earlier claimed Duterte paid P100,000 for every hit carried out by the Davao Death Squad.

Lascañas left the Philippines for Singapore last April 2017, according to the Bureau of Immigration.