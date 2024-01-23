Marcos reaffirms One China Policy following Taiwan message

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Tuesday reaffirmed the Philippine government's position regarding China and Taiwan, days after he sent a congratulatory message to new Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te.

According to Marcos, the Philippines has always adhered to the One China Policy, and his message was merely out of courtesy.

"Ako, very simple lang ang ano ko diyan. Noong naging presidente ako, binati ako eh. So what do you do? It's just common courtesy to do the same thing for them. That's really where it came from," Marcos told GMA News.

(For me, it's very simple. When I became president, they congratulated me. So what do you do? It's just common courtesy to do the same thing for them. That's really where it came from.)

"The One China Policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One China Policy strictly and conscientiously since we adapted the One China Policy. That has not changed. That will not change," Marcos added.

Marcos also explained that his greeting is not in any way an endorsement of Taiwanese independence, but he was just after peace.

"We are not endorsing Taiwanese independence. Taiwan is a province of China, but the manner in which they will be brought together again is an internal matter. Ang habol lang natin dito ay kayapaan, na hindi magkagulo," he said.

Marcos last week congratulated Lai for winning Taiwan's election, referring to him as its next president.

The message was Marcos' way of recognizing the Philippines and Taiwan's "mutual interests", including the 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the democratically governed island, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Philippines, which has also expressed concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, has ties with Taipei, with its Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan serving as a de facto embassy.

China then expressed strong opposition and dissatisfaction over Marcos' greeting, with the government even summoning Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz to demand for an explanation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also insisted that congratulations for Taiwan is a violation of the One China Policy.

