China urges PH to be more 'prudent' in Taiwan issue

MANILA -- Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on Wednesday reiterated China’s call for the Philippines to recognize its commitment to the one-China policy.

This, after China expressed strong opposition and dissatisfaction over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s congratulatory message to Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-Te.

In his social media accounts, Marcos posted on January 15 that he is looking forward “to close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead.”

Lai replied to thank Marcos and said that he “deeply value the enduring friendship between #Taiwan & the #Philippines. I look forward to enhancing our economic and people-to-people ties while championing democracy, peace & prosperity in the region.”

This did not sit well with Beijing, which immediately summoned Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz to demand for an explanation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also insisted that congratulations for Taiwan is a violation of the one China policy.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Manila also issued a strongly worded statement, saying that the Philippine President’s remarks are “erroneous” and is a “gross interference in China’s affairs.”

During the sidelines of an event organized by the Chinese Embassy, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian repeated this and said that the Philippines must be prudent when it comes to the Taiwan issue.

“The one-China policy is the political premise on which China establish diplomatic relations with the Philippines. We should strengthen instead of shake… China urges the Philippines to stay committed to the one-China policy pursued by Philippine administrations since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Philippines, respect China’s internal affairs, and handle Taiwan related issues prudently,” Huang said in his speech.

