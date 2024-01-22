Atty. Hue Jyro U. Go, Chief of Staff, and Ms. Venet Q. Andal, Head Executive Assistant, extend a warm welcome to Ms. Irene Z. Khan. Handout/PTFOMS.

MANILA — United Special Rapporteur Irene Khan arrived in the Philippines on Monday to look into the freedom of opinion and expression in the country.



Khan arrived in Manila past noon of January 22 and is expected to stay in the country until February 2, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said in a statement.



Khan’s visit to the Philippines “is an opportunity to highlight the Philippines' unwavering dedication to openness, transparency, and a thriving media landscape where everyone is empowered to freely express their opinions,” the statement read.

“It is also another opportunity to showcase the Filipinos' commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression on the global stage,” it read.



Khan will "examine the situation of the rights to freedom of opinion and expression in the country," the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner earlier said.



The UN rapporteur's visit comes months after the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) ranked the Philippines as the 7th worst country where killers of journalists get away with murder.



The CPJ’s 2022 Global Impunity Index cited 14 unresolved journalist murders in the Philippines in the past 10 years.

