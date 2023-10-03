Journalism students commit to press freedom

MULTIMEDIA

UP journalism students commit to keep flame of press freedom alive

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Journalism students sign a freedom wall in support of the fight for justice for slain journalist Percy Lapid at the forum, “Keeping the Flame of Freedom Alive: Case Study of Percy Lapid Mabasa,” at the CMC Auditorium Plaridel Hall UP Diliman Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of students expressed commitment to hold the line for truth and press freedom.