Groups welcome official visit of UN Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion

MANILA — Various media and human rights groups launched the #FightToExpress campaign as they welcomed the official visit to the Philippines of United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan scheduled from January 23 to February 2.

The groups hope Khan’s visit will put pressure on the Marcos administration to address and prevent alleged violations of the freedom of expression.



Cristina Palabay, Secretary General of Karapatan, said the world needs to know of these violations.



“Things have been worse on the ground dahil hindi lang walang hustisya at pananagutan para doon sa mga paglabag sa mga nagdaang rehimen, kung hindi nagpapatuloy at mas malala ang mga porma ng violations. Gayundin, nananatili at mas mabangis ‘yung mga polisiya,” Palabay stated.

According to Paul Soriano, Secretary General of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) National Capital Region chapter, there have been 109 incidents of attacks and threats against press freedom under the Marcos administration which is 47 percent higher compared to the same period under the Duterte government.



Raymund Villanueva, chairperson of AlterMidya, said they have submitted 40 reports to Khan’s office detailing the supposed curtailment of freedom of expression from media killings, trumped-up charges, violent dispersals, and prevention of rallies.



He said it will be an embarrassment if the Philippines will disregard Khan’s report and recommendations after her visit, especially since the government was the one who invited her.



“Kung ipagpalagay natin na isa sa mga rekomendasyon ni Miss Irene Khan after her official visit ay sabihin na dapat huwag nang ulitin ng gobyerno, ng Kongreso yung mga denial ng franchise ng mga media organizations lalong lalo na kung walang due process, dapat mahiya naman ang gobyernong ito unang una sila yung nag-imbita, pangalawa pumirma ‘yan sa mga conventions ng human rights,” Villanueva explained.

“Ang gusto nating habulin dito ay magkaroon ng mas maluwag na espasyo ang sambayanang Pilipino para ma-enjoy ang karapatan sa impormasyon at karapatang makapagpahayag. Kahit na ‘yung karapatang mag-isip man lang ng kahit na ano. Walang karapatan ang anumang gobyerno na pigilan ang kanyang mamamayan na magkaroon ng opinyon,” he added.

Khan is expected to conduct site visits, meet with government officials, and talk to different stakeholders.

