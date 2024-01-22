Sen. Pia Cayetano during a Senate plenary session on August 1, 2022. Senate PRIB/File.

MANILA -- Senator Pia Cayetano was elected Monday as the new chairperson of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

During Monday's resumption of session, senators unanimously voted for Cayetano as the new panel chairperson, following the resignation of Senator Francis Tolentino.

It was Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva who moved to elect Cayetano to the post, while reporting his receipt of Tolentino's resignation letter.

"We are in receipt of a copy of the resignation letter of Senator Tolentino, dated January 22, 2024. As chairperson of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation, this is the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. At this juncture Mr. President, I move to elect Senator Pia S. Cayetano as the new chairperson of the said committee as part of the majority," Villanueva said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III immediately stood up and registered the position of their bloc.

"The minority applauds the decision of the majority, Mr. President, and we congratulate our first ever female chairperson of the Senate Blue ribbon committee," Pimentel remarked.

"It's a fact that Sen. Pia Cayetano will be the first female chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee of the Senate in its 106 years of existence... We are very honored that Sen Pia Cayetano is the new chairperson," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

Tolentino confirmed in December that he will give up the chairmanship of the Blue Ribbon Committee in January, in compliance with an "agreement" with Senate leadership that he will only head the panel for one and a half years.

"This decision is rooted in a deep seated belief that public office demands fidelity to pledges made. Ang pagtupad sa kasunduan ay nakabatay sa aking malalim na paniniwala na ang pangako na maglingkod ng maikling panahon ay isang sagradong tungkulin sa paglilingkod sa bayan na dapat tuparin," Tolentino said in December.

