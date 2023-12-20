Tolentino cites qualities next Blue Ribbon panel chair should have

Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB

MANILA — The next Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman must be someone whose only agenda is uncover the truth and protect public interest, said outgoing chairperson Sen. Francis Tolentino.

“Whoever will get the helm of the Blue Ribbon (committee) should generate the same support coming from your sector (media), in trying to uphold the truth and reaching conclusions based on facts and evidence. So, tulungan po natin,” Tolentino said.

The senator made this statement weeks before his expected departure as panel chairman, which, he said, was his act of honoring his "agreement with the Senate leadership."

Last Tuesday, Tolentino ended speculations by confirming that he is indeed planning to leave the post in January, after one-and-a-half years of leading the panel.

Although there is no hard and fast rule about the needed credentials of a Blue Ribbon chairman, Senate’s “tradition” had lawyers for the chairmanship post, according to Tolentino.

“May mga bago kasing direktiba ang Supreme Court na dapat ipatupad halimbawa yung pagsa-cite for contempt. Yung discernment kung ang isang tao ay hindi nagsasabi ng totoo, evasive, untruthful, falsely making statements. May training siguro doon na mas madaling makaganap (ang lawyer),” Tolentino explained.

“Wala naman akong monopoliya sa paghawak ng Blue Ribbon (committee). Maraming karapat-dapat, may kakayahan, mas magagaling na dapat po sila din ay manungkulan doon,” Tolentino insisted.

Even Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri prefers a senator-lawyer for the position, Tolentino said.

In a statement, Zubiri expressed his “regret” over Tolentino’s decision to relinquish the Blue Ribbon panel chairmanship.

“Sen. Tolentino’s leadership of the Blue Ribbon Committee has been an efficient and productive one, and under his capable hands, the panel has effectively exercised its power and mandate to investigate in aid of legislation matters involving the accountability of public officers,” Zubiri said.

“As to the new chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, this will be the subject of exhaustive consultations with our colleagues in the Senate. Sen. Tolentino has left big shoes to fill, but I am sure we can find a suitable replacement in our rolls of brilliant lawyers in the chamber,” the Senate leader added.

Zubiri stressed that there is no “term sharing” to speak of for the said post.

Zubiri admitted that he tried to convince Tolentino to stay put, but the latter was adamant.

“That’s what he wished for but I said stay on. Parang ayaw na niya,” Zubiri said.