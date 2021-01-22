Pandemic task force OKs 5th day coronavirus test for arriving travelers

A passenger wearing a face mask and face shield for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks towards a counter in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Parañaque, Jan. 14, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country’s pandemic response has approved the fifth-day coronavirus testing of travelers arriving in the Philippines, an added precaution against a new, more contagious COVID-19 variant, Malacañang said on Friday.



Travelers coming from 34 countries covered by travel restrictions against the new variant are required to take coronavirus test upon arrival in the Philippines, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

They will be quarantined until they get the result of another coronavirus test that they will take on the fifth day of their stay in the country, he said on a government-run television program.

The contacts of the country’s first patient with the new COVID-19 variant tested positive for the disease, days after they tested negative upon arrival in Manila.

This prompted the Department of Health to recommend the additional testing requirement.

The first patient with the new COVID-19 variant is a 29-year-old man from Quezon City, who had recently travelled from to Dubai and tested positive upon returning to the Philippines on Jan. 7. His girlfriend tested negative but was re-swabbed recently and turned out to be positive.

There are 3 other passengers who initially had negative test results but tested positive upon the routine re-swabbing of all of the co-passengers that the first new variant case.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire previously explained that people who are infected with COVID-19 and are still in the incubation period might test negative even with the PCR test, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus screening.

The variant includes a genetic mutation in the "spike" protein, which could theoretically result in easier spread of COVID-19.