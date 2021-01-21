DOH recommends 5th day testing as addt’l COVID-19 screening for travelers entering PH

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday said it is recommending the implementation of an additional testing requirement for travelers entering the Philippines.

This after four contacts of the country’s first case with the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, turned out to be positive for the disease days later even when they tested negative upon arrival in Manila.

During a virtual briefing with the DOH, an officer told media that they have discussed with technical working groups of the Interagency Task Force (IATF) for COVID-19 the possibility of having a 5th day testing requirement for all travelers to avoid this problem.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire previously explained that those who initially tested negative, including the girlfriend of the Philippines’ first new variant case, might still be under the incubation period of the virus when they arrived in Manila. This is why the virus was only detected when they were re-swabbed.

The DOH said testing on arrival, testing on the 5th day and the strict 14-day quarantine would ensure that the travelers won’t spread COVID-19 when they return to their communities.