COVID-positive contacts of PH’s first UK variant case now at 14

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday said an additional co-passenger of the Philippines’ first United Kingdom (UK) variant case also tested positive for COVID-19.

This is in addition to the 13 contacts, including the case’s girlfriend and mother, reported as of Wednesday.

Dr. Alethea de Guzman, medical specialist IV of the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau, said the 14th positive case was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Like the two other passengers announced earlier on Wednesday, the 14th case also tested negative upon arrival in the Philippines and then tested positive after being re-swabbed.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire previously explained that those who initially tested negative, including the girlfriend of the Philippines’ first new variant case, might still be under the incubation period of the virus when they arrived in Manila. This is why the virus was only detected when they were re-swabbed.

More details to follow.