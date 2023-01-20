BI to deport 3 Chinese involved in oil smuggling, scam

Police officers secure the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on December 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Friday said they are expediting the deportation process of the three Chinese nationals recently arrested over alleged involvement in oil smuggling, investment scam, and other "economic crimes."

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandova said information from Chinese authorities found that the individuals are supposedly "hiding" in the country.

"Immediately po iyan, lalung-lalo po itong mga fugitives, we really prioritize the deportation of these fugitives so they will be able to face justice doon po sa kanilang mga bansa pong pinanggalingan," Sandovall said in a public briefing.

The three were allegedly involved in real estate investment scam as well as production and selling of fake products in China, according to the BI.

"Sila po ay mga fugitives doon sa kanilang bansa. Dito po sila nagtatago upang matakasan ang pananagutan nila doon sa kanilang bansa,"

They are currently detained at the Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig pending their final date of deportation.