Smuggled agricultural products from China seized in Subic

Courtesy of Bureau of Customs-Port of Subic

MANILA—Customs officials have seized dozens of containers filled with smuggled agricultural products from China at the Port of Subic.

In a statement Friday, the Bureau of Customs-Port of Subic said 44 containers filled with frozen items like shabu-shabu balls, whole mackerel, boneless buffalo meat, and boneless beef. Fresh red onions, mantou, and French bread were also discovered.

The BOC said four containers alone were estimated to be worth P81.7 million.

It said the consignees face possible charges of violations of the Department of Agriculture Administrative Order No. 18 series of 2000 and Department of Agriculture Department Circular No. 4 series of 2016 in relation to Section 1113(f) of the Republic Act No. 10863 (CMTA).

"They also face violations of Department of Health – FDA Administrative Order No. 2020-0017, Department of Agriculture Administrative Order No. 9 series of 2010, and section 117 in relation to Section 1113(f) of the CMTA," the BOC said.