

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Thursday wondered why Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo brought up family issues in their apparent war of words when, according to him, he did touch on the matter.

"Bakit 'family's reputation'... may sinabi ba ako tungkol sa pamilya niya?" Sotto said in a tweet, punctuated by a laughing emoji.

(Why mention family's reputation... Did I say anything about his family?)

Bernardo, grandson of former Pasig Mayor Emiliano Caruncho, earlier released a video statement to, according to him, "protect the family name of the Carunchos" which Sotto allegedly "tried to ruin."

In a flag ceremony last week, Sotto called out his vice mayor for allegedly not responding to his calls and text messages.

The mayor chided Bernardo for supposedly failing to attend several meetings and events, including the formal turn over of the city's budget proposal to the council, where a vice mayor sits as presiding officer.

Bernardo denied the allegations, saying he never received calls and messages from Sotto.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in October 2021, Bernardo said that he and Sotto treat each other as friends, and denied a supposed friction between them.

"When Mayor Vico was a councilor before he became mayor, I treated him with respect as part of the city council," he said.

"Now that he is mayor, I still treat him with utmost respect," he said.

Sotto and Bernardo will be competing for Pasig's mayoralty post this May.

