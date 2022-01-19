'Puro palabas': Pasig vice mayor blasts Vico Sotto

MANILA - Pasig City Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo on Tuesday criticized Mayor Vico Sotto for allegedly besmirching the Caruncho family's brand of service in the city, saying the local chief executive has been putting on a show on social media.

The vice mayor likened Sotto to a movie actor who puts on a show for the audience, alleging that the 32-year-old mayor has been using social media to mask the flaws in his maiden term.

"Nakakalungkot na ang Pasig, naging isang pelikula na lamang. Puro palabas," he said.

(It is sad that Pasig has been turned into a movie, all for show.)

"Nakakalungkot na ngayon pilit na ginagamit ang internet para matabunan lahat ng pagkakamali at kakulangan sa serbisyo... Parang palabas sa TV. Alam mo (Sotto) ang formula para mapansin, sumikat at pagusapan," he said.

(It's sad that the internet is being used to conceal all mistakes and lapses in service... It's like a TV show. You know the formula to be noticed, be popular and be talked about.)

Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo blasts Vico Sotto for allegedly besmirching his family’s name and reputation during the flag ceremony last week.



Bernardo to Sotto: “Suwerte ka sumikat ka ngayong panahon ng social media… Alam mo ang formula para mapansin, sumikat at mapag-usapan” pic.twitter.com/SnCDE7WmZo — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) January 19, 2022

Sotto is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

He and Bernardo are competing for Pasig's mayoralty post in the 2022 elections.

Sotto is "lucky" that he rose to fame at a time when social media is being used, Bernardo said.

"Hindi mo naranasan noong panahon na sinusukat ang eleksyon sa husay ng paglilingkod," he said.

(You did not experience the time when elections are measured based on the quality of service.)

"Sa kalye nasusukat ang tunay na serbisyo, ang tunay na pagmamalasakit," the vice mayor said, claiming that he ran unopposed in 2019 due to his brand of service.

(The streets are the measure of service, of real empathy.)

Bernardo also called out Sotto for alleging during a flag ceremony last week that the vice mayor has not been answering calls and text messages to discuss city-related matters.

"Ito ang telepono ko. Wala pong message o tawag si Mayor Vico Sotto," he said.

(Here's my phone. Mayor Vico Sotto did not send any message or calls.)

"Para sadyain mong palabasin na ako ay nasa air-conditioned room lang at hindi nagtratrabaho, kailangan kong ipaalala sa iyo ang ambag ko at ng aking pamilya sa Pasig," he said.

(I need to remind you of what me and my family did for Pasig after you deliberately made it seem like I'm cooped up in an air-conditioned room and not working.)

SCOLDING OVER CASH AID HIKE

Bernardo asserted that he has been doing his job as vice mayor, noting that his primary function is to head the passage of ordinances in the city.

"Lahat po ng batas at budget na ikagagaang ng pamumuhay niyo ngayon, sa pamumuno ko, kasama ng buong city council, ay amin na pong naipasa," he said.

(All the ordinances and the budget that would alleviate your lives have been passed with my leadership, together with the entire city council.)

Sotto even scolded members of the city council for increasing the cash aid for tricycle drivers, the vice mayor said.

"Ang P3,000 budget para sa ating mga TODA (Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association) ay minabuti naming gawing P4,000 pero imbis na ikatuwa mo ito, pinatawag mo kasi sa 8th floor para pagalitan," he said.

(The P3,000 budget for our TODA was increased to P4,000 but instead of being happy about this, you summoned us to the 8th floor and scolded us.)

"Ako kasama ang buong city council ang direktor at cameraman. Hindi mabubuo ang isang pelikula na wala kami kung saan ang aktor ay umaarte lamang para mabigyang buhay ang kuwento pero sila ang sumisikat, pinapalakpakan," he said.

(I, together with the entire city council, are the director and cameramen. A show cannot be made without us. The actor merely acts to give life to the story, but they are the ones who gain popularity, who are lauded.)

Bernardo also questioned Sotto's decision to purchase disinfection drones and appoint department heads who are not from Pasig City.

"Nakakalungkot isipin na sinakop na tayo. Wala ka bang bilib sa kakayahan ng mga Pasigueño?" he said, without naming city hall officials.

(It's sad to think that we have been invaded. Are you not confident with the abilities of Pasigueños?)

"Ano ang mayroon sa mga nakaupo ngayon na taga-Quezon City at San Juan na wala sa mga pinamumunuan mo?" he said.

(What do Pasig city hall officials who are residents of Quezon City and San Juan have that your constituents do not have?)

Bernardo said he would not have released a video statement if Sotto did not publicly criticize him during a flag ceremony last week, where the mayor said that the Pasig vice mayor has not been attending several city events, including the turn over of the city's budget proposals.

"Kaya ako magsasalita ngayon ay para proteksyunan ang pangalan ng pamilya Caruncho na pilit mong dinudumihan," said the vice mayor, who is the grandson of former Pasig Mayor Emiliano Caruncho Jr.

(I am giving a statement to protect the family name of the Carunchos, which you have been trying to besmirch.)

