Tuguegarao placed under 10-day ECQ after rise in COVID-19 cases

MANILA - Tuguegarao City was placed Wednesday under enhanced community quarantine following an increase in COVID-19 cases, its mayor said.

The ECQ will last for 10 days from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday until 12 midnight of January 29 and may be extended, according to Mayor Jefferson Soriano.

"Maraming dahilan kung bakit umakyat po ang cases namin. Meron po kaming institutional or workplace transmission. Nagkaroon sa detention centers, 24 sa provincial jail, 14 sa aming Tuguegarao jail. Nahawa din po ang mga pulis natin atsaka 'yung BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection) na katabi," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There are many reasons why our cases went up. We had institutional or workplace transmission. There were infections in detention centers, 24 in the provincial jail, and 14 in city jail. Our policemen and the enarby BFP were also infected.)

"Dito sa Tuguegarao, 10 days we’ll be able to manage it, nagpromise naman ng support ang DOH (Department of Health) at iba pang national agencies. Kaya na po namin ito."

(In 10 days we’ll be able to manage it here in Tuguegarao, the DOH and other national agencies have promised support. We can do this.)

Under the ECQ, essential travel is allowed and restaurants are open for takeaway and delivery, Soriano said.

The city currently has 235 active infections and can only conduct contact tracing up to first generation as it lacks personnel after the Department of the Interior and Local Government pulled out some 100 staff, according to the mayor.

"Hanggang primary, first generation lang po kami as of now 'pag madalian po pero sinusunod po namin ang second generation 'pag kaunti lang po ang infected ng COVID," he said.

(We can trace contacts only up to primary or first generation as of now but we follow up with the second generation when cases are few.)