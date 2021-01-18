Tuguegarao seeks tighter community quarantine as COVID cases rise

Residents of Linao East in Tuguegarao, Cagayan line up to receive relief goods on November 16, 2020 as the floods in the remaining parts of the barangay and adjacent areas, brought by Typhoon Ulysses last November 12, continue to subside. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Tuguegarao City government will recommend a tighter community quarantine classification following a rise in COVID-19 cases, its mayor said Monday.

The city, currently under modified general community quarantine, has 239 active coronavirus infections as of Saturday, according to Mayor Jefferson Soriano.

At least 30 out of 49 barangays were affected and granular lockdowns are in place, he added.

"Nagkaroon ng maraming local transmission dahil sa bahay-bahay. Kailangan i-limit na namin ang labas ng tao, ng number of people, nang sa ganun po matigil po namin ang pagspike ng COVID cases," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There were many local transmission. We need to limit the number of people going outside to prevent another spike of COVID cases.)

"Nagpaplano na po kami, gumagawa na po kami ng communication to the governor for change of quarantine level po ng Tuguegarao City. Of course kailangan po ng concurrence ng regional IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19)."

(We're writing a communication to the governor for change of quarantine level po ng Tuguegarao City, which of course needs concurrence of the regional IATF.)

The city's main hospital, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, is in "critical level" as it also caters to neighboring towns, Soriano said.

Private hospitals have been advised to expand the allocation of their bed capacity to COVID-19 cases, he added.

"'Yung sa critical and severe natin medyo punuan na ang ating main hospital. Nasa red level na po siya," Soriano said.

(Our critical and severe bed capacity at the main hospital is nearly full. It's in the red level.)

Health authorities earlier said the post-holiday surge should manifest itself late January. Soriano, however, said social gathering in the city has been prohibited since September.

The city in November had experienced massive flooding due to Typhoon Ulysses which prompted residents to flee to evacuation centers or on roofs of their homes as they awaited rescue.