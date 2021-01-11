Effect of holiday activities expected to manifest this week: DOH

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health said Monday it expects the effects of the public's holiday activities to manifest this week as it monitors the country for new coronavirus variants.

In December, a COVID-19 surge was reported in Metro Manila by the OCTA Research Group as Filipinos left their homes for the holidays after one of the longest lockdowns in the world.

"Binabantayan po natin dahil baka ngayong linggo lumabas 'yung epekto ng holiday activities," DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We're monitoring because the effect of the holiday activities may manifest this week.)

Shoppers flock to the Divisoria area in Manila for last-minute purchases on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The agency also urged Black Nazarene devotees to monitor themselves following a huge crowd turnout during the annual Catholic tradition over the weekend.

It had flagged the alleged crowding around Quiapo Church during the Feast of the Black Nazarene last Saturday.

"Nagpalabas po kami ng aming mga paalala pagkatapos nitong pagdiriwang na ito na ma-monitor ng mga taong pumunta dun ang kanilang mga sarili," Vergeire said.

(We have reminded those who attended this celebration to monitor themselves.)

"Kung sakaling magmanifest ng symptoms ay agad magpakonsulta (In case symptoms manifest, we urge them to consult a doctor) so we can immediately quarantine or isolate."

The Philippines as of Sunday reported 487,690 cases of COVID-19, with 20,087 active infections.