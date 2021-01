Cagayan gov endorses strictest COVID-19 lockdown for Tuguegarao

Watch also in iWantTFC

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said on Tuesday he endorsed Tuguegarao City's call for its 10-day return to an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest of 4 lockdown levels, to contain coronavirus infections.

Tuguegarao accounts for 236 out of Cagayan's total 373 COVID-19 cases, and the city's Cagayan Valley Medical Center is "overwhelmed" with patients, Mamba said.

"I'm still praying po na in 10 days na ECQ nila, they will have control sa COVID. Noon ko pa naman sinasabi sa kanila that they have to study iyong kanilang community quarantine status," the governor said in a public briefing.

"Ang hirap i-kontrol kung ang community quarantine status mo ay masyadong maluwag," he said.

(I have long told them that they have to study their community quarantine status. It is difficult to control infections if your community quarantine status is too lenient.)

The province is eyeing ramping up its coronavirus testing, and is preparing food packs and cash aid to residents.

Watch part of the briefing here.