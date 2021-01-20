Court issues arrest warrant vs 'Bikoy' over perjury

Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy,” along with his lawyer Atty. Larry Gadon arrive at the Quezon City MTC Branch 138 to post bail in connection with the sedition case filed against him on Monday.

MANILA - A Manila court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Peter Joemel “Bikoy” Advincula over a perjury charge filed by opposition figures he claimed were part of an ouster plan against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Justice department prosecutors found probable cause to charge Advincula with perjury for his claim that Free Legal Assistance Group members Chel Diokno, Lorenzo Tañada III and Ted Te met at the Ateneo Leong Hall to plan the removal of Duterte from his post.

The meeting of Advincula, the man who claims to be the hooded figure "Bikoy" in a series of anti-Duterte viral videos, with Te was only about possible legal assistance, the DOJ said.

The court set bail at P18,000.

Diokno, Tañada and Te were among the respondents in the sedition, other complaints filed by the Philippine National Police against opposition figures in July 2019.

The complaint against them were dismissed but charges for conspiracy to commit sedition were filed against former Sen. Antonio Trillanes and several others.

DOJ prosecutors dismissed the perjury complaint against Police Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay as he only endorsed Advincula’s affidavit.

The false testimony complaint against Advincula and Ibay were also dismissed because not all statements were false.

Advincula is facing both perjury and conspiracy to commit sedition charges over the Ang Totoong Narcolist video series.

--Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News