Metro Manila tops list of metro areas with worst traffic: study

Motorists endure heavy traffic along EDSA in Guadalupe, Kamati on December 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila topped the list of metro areas with the worst traffic in 2023, according to a transportation data specialist.

Based on the 2023 Tomtom Traffic Index, it takes an average of 25 minutes and 30 seconds to drive for 10 kilometers in Metro Manila. This is 50 seconds slower than its previous record.

Manila topped the list of 387 metro centers, overtaking Lima, Peru; Bengaluru, India; Sapporo, Japan; and Bogota, Colombia.

Tomtom defines a metro center as "a circle covering the city and rural areas in close proximity." The circles were defined in the early years of the Traffic Index and with input from locals where possible, it said.

The study said that on average, a motorist in Manila spent 240 hours driving in a year, with 117 of those hours stuck in traffic. They said this time could have been used reading 48 books.

Traffic in Metro Manila worsens on Friday evenings, between 5 and 6 p.m., when it takes an average of 35 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10 kilometers.

Some motorists agreed with the findings of the study.

"Pahirap talaga, wala kaming kinikita dahil sa traffic. Parang lumalala eh dahil number 1 lalo pag rush hour siya grabe ang sasakyan, grabe ang traffic lalo sa EDSA, kapag traffic, nagbabawas ang gasolina, malakas sa gas," said Orlando Magallanes, a taxi driver.

PUBLIC TRANSPO

Transportation analyst and urban planner Peter Paredes said this ranking could be attributed to the state of public transportation.

"Traffic congestion is a systemic issue, we cannot solve it at a snap of a finger. Numbers don't lie. Mataas din ang motorization rate based on data and traffic congestion impacts our economy based on previous studies," Paredes said.

"One of the reasons is the current quality of our mass transport system though we acknowledge that new mass transit lines like the MMSP (Metro Manila Subway Project) and NSCR (North–South Commuter Railway) are already underway. There had been improvements, too, in MRT-3," he added.

He said vehicular volume could be reduced by encouraging the public to use mass transport systems, promoting active mobility like biking, maximizing waterways and rivers for alternative transport.

"In the long run, urban land development should be efficiently controlled and planned. We cannot separate land use and transport, palaging magkasama yan. Develop more growth centers outside Metro Manila, too, to lessen trips," Paredes said.

The Department of Transportation said it has projects to address the traffic problems in the metro.

"Our ongoing road transport infrastructure projects are directed at improving commuter experience while addressing worsening traffic in highly urbanized areas," the DOTr said in a statement.

"The top ranking of Metro Manila in world traffic poses a challenge not just for DOTr but other agencies as well to be creative at finding lasting solutions to metro traffic. We will fast track road projects while collaborating with appropriate agencies with the help of the private sector," it added.

SEEKING CLARIFICATION

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it would would seek clarification on the data presented by Tomtom.

"Unang-una, hindi namin alam anong methodology na inemploy ng Tomtom to say na number 1 ang Metro Manila. Do they use GPS? Hindi ko alam gaano karami subscribers nila kasi dito, mas sikat Waze at Google maps. Twenty-four hours ba sila or peak hours?" MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said in a briefing.

He pointed out there were discrepancies with MMDA data and Tomtom's data.

Tomtom identified Quezon Avenue as the busiest street in the metro. But based on MMDA data, EDSA remains the busiest thoroughfare, followed by Commonwealth, while Quezon Avenue is only third.

However, Artes admitted that Metro Manila has exceeded its capacity.

"Ang volume ng sasakyan over na ang carrying capacity, kasi ang EDSA 400,000 na ang cars daily, ang carrying capacity ay 300,000 lang," he said.

"Pinagkakasya natin 3.6 million vehicles in 5000 kilometers ng kalsada. Ang 2023, may record sales ng mga sasakyan, 429,800 nabentang sasakyan noong 2023," the official added.







Major causes of traffic jams include illegal parking, vehicles fetching students from schools, road accidents and nosey onlookers, the MMDA said.

"Decade-old problem na ito, hindi ko masabi kung due to neglect or mistakes, inaaral ito ng administrasyon, whole of government approach para mabawasan ang traffic," Artes said.