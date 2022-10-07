MULTIMEDIA

EDSA traffic exceeds pre-pandemic volume

By Wena Cos, infographic by Pamela Ramos, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An average of over 410,000 vehicles choke Metro Manila's busiest highway everyday, in latest data by the Metro Manila Development Authority's Traffic Engineering Center.

With only a 300,000 daily vehicle capacity, Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) which connects the capital's north and south districts is plied by private and public vehicles far beyond the volume it can accommodate since 2012.

In 2020 when the pandemic kept Filipinos in their homes, the daily average volume of traffic along EDSA went down to 328,114, the lowest since 2013.

But traffic volume bounced back as pandemic restrictions eased in 2021, and today in 2022, the daily average volume of traffic along EDSA exceeded that of 2019, with private vehicles making up most of the space in the 23 kilometer highway at 53.8 percent, followed by motorcycles, taxis, and public utility buses and vehicles.