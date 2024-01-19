Visitors take pictures during Manila Chinatown's Chinese New Year celebration in 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

Malacanang announced Friday that February 9 will be a special non-working holiday in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

“The declaration of 09 February 2024, Friday, as an additional special non-working day throughout the country will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year and enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend,” said the proclamation signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The proclamation, signed on January 18, directed the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to issue appropriate circular in implementing the proclamation for the private sector.

Proclamation No. 368 dated October 11, 2023, also declared February 10, 2024, (Chinese New Year), Saturday, as a special non-working day throughout the country.

Chinese New Year is the festival celebrating the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.