Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

People flock to Chinatown to welcome the Chinese New Year

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2023 08:23 AM

People flock to Chinatown on Chinese New Year

People flock to Chinatown in Binondo, Manila to watch the fireworks display and join the celebrations on the eve of the Chinese New Year on Saturday. After two years in the pandemic, people were able to celebrate the event with no restrictions. 

Read More:  Chinese New Year   new year   Chinese   Binondo   Chinatown  