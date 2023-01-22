People flock to Chinatown on Chinese New Year

Home > News MULTIMEDIA People flock to Chinatown to welcome the Chinese New Year George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2023 08:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to Chinatown in Binondo, Manila to watch the fireworks display and join the celebrations on the eve of the Chinese New Year on Saturday. After two years in the pandemic, people were able to celebrate the event with no restrictions. Read More: Chinese New Year new year Chinese Binondo Chinatown /overseas/01/22/23/processions-lunches-and-concert-to-crown-king-charles-iii/sports/01/22/23/report-lebron-lopez-commits-to-up/life/01/22/23/look-google-doodle-welcomes-the-year-of-the-rabbit/news/01/21/23/comelec-officials-visit-tawi-tawi-sulu-in-push-for-voter-registration/entertainment/01/21/23/everybody-sing-mga-ofw-wagi-ng-p40000